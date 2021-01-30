Clemson opportunity ‘a dream come true’ for 5-star specialist

The Clemson football program picked up a commitment from a quality special teams player this week when Holden Caspersen announced Wednesday that he has accepted a walk-on offer from the Tigers.

Caspersen, a class of 2021 prospect from Roswell (Ga.) High School, is rated as a five-star long snapper by Rubio Long Snapping.

“It’s definitely a dream come true,” Caspersen said to The Clemson Insider, referring to his walk-on opportunity with the Tigers. “Clemson was always a special place for myself. When I had the chance to visit my junior year, I knew if any opportunity arose, that’s where I wanted to be at.”

The culture Dabo Swinney has built at Clemson stood out to Caspersen when he stepped foot on campus for an unofficial visit on a game day in September 2019.

“Getting great players in the program and those with the character to match it,” Caspersen explained of what appealed to him about Swinney’s program. “I knew that was something I wanted to be a part of.”

Caspersen (6-0, 210) also had offers from Tulane, Stetson and Kennesaw State. But choosing to walk on at Clemson was an easy decision for him once Bill Spiers, the Tigers’ senior assistant for offense and special teams, came calling with the opportunity.

“Was a very quick turnaround to commit after Coach Spiers told me they wanted me to walk on,” Caspersen said.

Spiers and Clemson’s staff see a lot of potential in Caspersen as a long snapper and as a player on the punt team once the ball is snapped.

“They love my ability to make plays after the snap,” he said. “Get downfield and down a ball or make a tackle. Also love the consistency I bring in each snap.”

Caspersen plans to enroll at Clemson in June.

“I’m super excited,” he said. “Can’t wait to live out this lifelong dream of mine!”