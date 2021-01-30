Elite QB has Tigers at ‘the top’ of his list

One of only two quarterbacks that Clemson has offered for the 2022 class to date is Ty Simpson, a four-star recruit from Westview High School in Martin, Tenn.

Simpson (6-2, 185) is ranked among the top 50 prospects in the country, regardless of position, by multiple recruiting services and recently committed to play in the prestigious All-American Bowl next year.

“It’s a dream of mine,” Simpson said to The Clemson Insider of competing in the All-American Bowl, which is scheduled to be held on Jan. 8, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas.

Simpson, who owns close to 40 total scholarship offers, narrowed down his recruitment in December when he released a top 10 schools list featuring Clemson along with Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and UT Martin, where his father, Jason, is the head football coach.

Asked what he likes most about Clemson when he considers the program as one of his favorites, Simpson replied, “I enjoy the relationships that the Tigers have with everyone.”

Simpson continues to build a strong relationship with Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter, head coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers’ staff, and said he and the coaches have been talking about “how great of a place Clemson is and their championship mentality.”

Looking ahead, Simpson intends to further trim his list of top schools before he advances toward making his commitment.

“I plan on cutting down one more time,” Simpson said, adding that “either six or five” schools will make his next cut.

As for Simpson’s decision timeline, he said he plans to render his college choice “soon.”

“Just don’t know when,” he added.

Where does Clemson stand among Simpson’s top schools right now at this point in his recruiting process?

“The top,” he said.

Simpson is ranked as high as the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback and No. 27 overall prospect in the 2022 class by ESPN, while Rivals tabs him as the No. 3 pro-style quarterback and No. 36 overall prospect in the class. According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, he is the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback and No. 42 overall prospect for 2022.