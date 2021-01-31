Clemson QB target sets commitment date

Top Clemson quarterback target Ty Simpson has set his commitment date.

The four-star prospect from Martin (Tenn.) Westview said on social media Sunday that he will announce his college choice on Friday, Feb. 19, at Westview High School.

Simpson (6-2, 185) is ranked as high as the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback and No. 27 overall prospect in the 2022 class by ESPN, while Rivals considers him the No. 3 pro-style quarterback and No. 36 overall prospect in the class. According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, he is the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback and No. 42 overall prospect for 2022.

Clemson extended an offer to Simpson last August and has been one of the top contenders in his recruitment since. The Tigers hosted him for an unofficial visit in October 2019 when he attended their 45-14 victory over Florida State at Death Valley. Simpson also visited campus to participate in the Dabo Swinney Football Camp in the summer of 2019.

In December, Simpson narrowed down his list of nearly 40 offers when he released a top 10 that included Clemson along with Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and UT Martin, where his father, Jason, is the head football coach.

As a junior last season, Simpson helped lead Westview High School to the second round of the Class 3A state playoffs and was named a Mr. Football semifinalist after throwing for 1,888 yards and 20 touchdowns against seven interceptions, while rushing for 311 yards and seven more scores on the ground.

As a sophomore in 2019, Simpson threw for 1,770 yards with 18 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Simpson is committed to play in the 2022 All-American Bowl next January in San Antonio.