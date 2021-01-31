Georgia holds key to Tigers return to CFP

Football

By January 31, 2021 8:08 am

Breaking down Clemson's 2021 Football Schedule

Clemson announced its 2021 Football Schedule this past week. The schedule sets up nicely for the Tigers, as they attempt to make a seventh straight appearance in the College Football Playoff.

The Clemson Insider’s Robert MacRae and Will Vandervort break it all down and discuss what games you should be looking forward to this year.

Clemson, of course, opens the season on Sept. 4 against Georgia at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The Tigers have not played the Bulldogs since the 2014 season opener.

