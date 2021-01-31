Standout Alabama RB hearing a lot from Tigers

Quinshon Judkins is a talented running back prospect in the 2022 class with around 20 scholarship offers in tow as a high school junior.

The Pike Road (Ala.) High School standout is enjoying the recruiting process and staying in touch with coaches from the majority of programs on his lengthy offer list, which includes Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Penn State and Ole Miss among others.

Right now, Judkins is just eagerly waiting for the NCAA dead period to end so he can hit the road to check out some of the schools he is interested in.

“Recruiting is great,” he said. “I can’t wait till everything opens back up, and I have a couple schools that are in mind that I want to visit. I have been in contact with mostly all the schools that have offered me.”

While Clemson has yet to offer Judkins, the Tigers are showing substantial interest in the 6-foot, 200-pound back.

Judkins has been in frequent contact with Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott as well as Lemanski Hall, his area recruiter for the Tigers.

“I have heard a lot from Clemson, talking to Coach Elliott and Coach Hall,” Judkins said. “They hit me up very often. Just keeping in touch and (talking about) getting me on campus as soon as possible.”

There is plenty of mutual interest between Clemson and Judkins, who is high on the program Dabo Swinney has built and hopes to see the Tigers enter the mix in his recruitment with an offer moving forward.

“I have interest in Clemson and love Coach Swinney’s program,” he said. “If they pulled the trigger (on an offer) it would be great.”

Judkins earned first-team all-state honors as a junior in 2020 when he rushed for nearly 1,500 yards and averaged 10 yards per carry while scoring 25 touchdowns on the ground.