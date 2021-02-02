Clemson chasing hard after nephew of former Tiger

Cumming (Ga.) West Forsyth four-star tight end Oscar Delp received an offer from Clemson in December, and the top class of 2022 prospect is being recruited hard by offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and the Tigers.

Delp (6-5, 220) has been in frequent contact with Elliott, who is taking over for Danny Pearman as Clemson’s new tight ends coach. The two have communicated face-to-face virtually via a couple of Zoom calls recently and are building a good relationship.

“I’ve been talking with Coach Elliott a lot,” Delp told The Clemson Insider. “He’s the new tight end coach, so I’ve been talking to him a lot. I’ve done about two Zoom calls now, so we’re definitely moving forward and talking. I’m real interested in them and can’t wait to get out there soon hopefully.”

“I love him,” Delp added of Elliott. “He’s a great person. He loves to use the tight end position, and he loves to get them the ball.”

Delp has a family tie to Clemson’s program as his uncle, James Chappell, was a wide receiver for the Tigers in the 1990s and was roommates with former Clemson starting quarterback Brandon Streeter, now the program’s quarterbacks coach.

Chappell and Delp are close, and they are planning to visit Clemson together at some point so Delp can check out the campus and facilities.

“I’m always talking with him,” Delp said. “He’s supportive of wherever I want to go, but he’s communicating and tells me about his time there with Coach Streeter and how it’s just a great program and everything. I think we’re going to go up there together hopefully and just see everything.”

As a junior at West Forsyth High School in 2020, Delp earned Region 6-7A Offensive Player of the Year honors after recording nine receiving touchdowns and more than 700 yards.

Elliott and the Tigers envision Delp being a playmaking weapon in the passing game if he decides to go to Clemson.

“They just want to use me as that pass-catching tight end,” he said. “They’re kind of moving away from the traditional tight end that’s kind of blocking. They want those more athletic tight ends like me and just some of the other players that they’ve gotten to kind of open up the pass game more.”

In addition to Clemson, Delp has collected offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma and North Carolina among others.

Ideally, Delp would like to take some visits after the NCAA dead period ends and on-campus recruiting opens back up before narrowing down his list of more than two dozen total offers.

“I think right now that’s the plan,” he said. “But I could end up just cutting it down, maybe 10 or 8, just some of those schools that I have the best contact with.”

Along with Clemson, Delp feels Georgia, South Carolina and Southern Cal are a few of the schools that have been recruiting him the hardest of late.

Looking ahead, Delp doesn’t have a specific commitment date in mind but intends to wait until after he can hopefully attend some games next fall before advancing toward a decision.

“I don’t really have an exact timeline,” he said. “I know I want it to be after I take visits and definitely after I can get out to at least some of their games and kind of get on the field and just see everything.”

Several factors will play an important role in Delp’s college choice when the time comes for him to make it.

“Just my relationships with the coaches and the players, and just how I feel at that school, the way they view the tight end position and just how much they actually utilize it, and the academics is going to be a big part in where I go,” he said.

While there is a long way to go in Delp’s recruitment, the Tigers sit well with him right now and have staying power in the long run.

“They’re definitely high up there,” he said. “I don’t really have an exact order, but they’re going to be one of those schools that are going to be in it until the end.”

Delp, a unanimous four-star prospect according to the major recruiting services, is ranked as high as the No. 5 tight end and No. 177 overall prospect in the 2022 class by Rivals.