Former Tiger optimistic about playing in Super Bowl LV

Former Clemson wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who is questionable to play for Kansas City in Super Bowl LV, says he feels great and is optimistic he will be ready when the Chiefs play Tampa Bay at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Sunday.

“I am feeling great,” Watkins said to the media during a Tuesday morning Zoom call to preview the Super Bowl. “But I am still working out with the training staff. We are just going over everything so I can have a chance and possibly go out there and feel a hundred percent, ninety-five or eighty-five or whatever I can get to by Sunday.”

Watkins has missed the last three games with a calf injury, including all of the postseason to this point. Last year, the former College All-American was a star for the Chiefs during their championship run, including five catches for 98 yards in their Super Bowl LIV win over San Francisco.

“I am feeling pretty good. I am very optimistic,” Watkins said. “I have been having good practices. So, hopefully, I can go out there and have fun and play.”

The former Clemson star made perhaps the play of the game in last year’s Super Bowl when he had a 38-yard catch-and-run on future Hall of Famer Richard Sherman, to move the football to the 49ers’ 10-yard line. Kansas City scored the game-winner three plays later on a Damien Williams’ 5-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes.

Watkins also made a 28-yard reception in the first quarter, the biggest play of the drive, which led to a Mahomes’ 1-yard run with 31 seconds to play in the opening quarter.

This is Watkins third year playing for the Chiefs. He played in 10 regular season games in 2020, catching 37 passes for 421 yards and two touchdowns.

Watkins is one of three former Clemson players playing for the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Cornerback Bashaud Breeland and linebacker Dorian O’Daniel also play for Kansas City. Former Clemson punter Bradley Pinion plays for Tampa Bay.