Clemson signees pumped about potential of ’21 class

While Clemson did not add any more scholarship players today, on the traditional February National Signing Day, the Tigers wrapped up their outstanding 2021 recruiting class in December when they signed 19 players during the early signing period.

As the rankings currently stand, Clemson’s 2021 class is ranked No. 4 in the country by ESPN, No. 5 by 247Sports and No. 7 by Rivals.

During the December early signing period, The Clemson Insider spoke with some of the Tigers’ signees about being part of one of the nation’s top classes and the potential they see in their 2021 class. Here’s what they had to say:

Jake Briningstool, TE, Brentwood, Tenn. (Ravenwood): “I’m super excited to be a part of this class, I think we have the tools to come in and make our presence felt early. We have a great group of guys and I’m super excited to get to work and compete for championships throughout our time at Clemson.”

Barrett Carter, LB, Suwanee, Ga. (North Gwinnett): “I’m beyond excited! Really a dream come true and I can’t wait to get up to Clemson with my brothers.”

Bubba Chandler, QB, Bogart, Ga. (North Oconee): “I’m excited to be able to play football in college and especially at Clemson. But I’m especially excited to be able to do it with these great guys I have around me and in this class! It’s time to work hard and become what we all want to become, and that is to be National Champions!!”

Dacari Collins, WR, Atlanta, Ga. (Westlake): “I’m real excited and it’s a blessing to know that I’m finna play for Clemson University, have fun playing with the bros. Our class is real special and we can help our future team win National Championships down the road.”

Phil Mafah, RB, Loganville, Ga. (Grayson): “I thank God for this great opportunity. I can’t wait to be a part of something great. AGTG!!”

Will Shipley, RB, Matthews, N.C. (Weddington): “This ’21 class is so special and I know we will all come in ready to go with a chip on our shoulder.”

Marcus Tate, OL, Sunrise, Fla. (TRU Prep): “It’s a huge blessing, I can’t thank God enough for giving me this opportunity. Me and the guys are going to do big things and I’m just excited to see things unravel.”

Will Taylor, WR, Irmo, S.C. (Dutch Fork): “Really excited to go play with these guys. I can’t wait to get on campus and compete every day.”