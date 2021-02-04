Clemson makes cut for 5-star, nation's No. 1 OT

A five-star Clemson target in the class of 2022 narrowed down his recruitment on Thursday, and the Tigers made the cut as expected.

Miami (Fla.) Columbus offensive lineman Julian Armella, who owns 40-plus scholarship offers, announced on social media a list of his top seven schools featuring Clemson along with Alabama, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami and Ohio State.

Armella is rated as a five-star prospect by Rivals, which ranks him as the No. 1 prospect from Florida, No. 1 offensive tackle nationally and No. 6 overall prospect in the 2022 class regardless of position.

The 6-foot-6, 300-pound junior received an offer from Clemson last June.

“Realistically an offer from Clemson truly means something,” Armella said to The Clemson Insider after earning the offer. “It’s an accomplishment, but it’s also motivation to show that you have to keep working because they don’t offer any young kids or young athletes until junior year or June 1st (before junior year). So, the fact that I was one of the first guys and first couple ones to get an offer from Clemson is just a blessing and I’m so grateful.”

There are multiple reasons why Armella is high on Clemson and included the program in his top group.

“One of the main things that pops out to me is that it’s such a school that’s known for obviously football and success and sending dudes to the NFL,” he said. “But also they’re a great culture and a great environment.”

Armella is a Florida State legacy as his father, Enzo, played for the Seminoles as a defensive lineman in the early 1990s and was a member of their 1993 national championship team.

As a junior in 2020, Armella helped Columbus High School to an 8-0 record and 8A Tri-County championship after transferring from St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), where he helped that team to the 7A state title as a sophomore in 2019.

Armella was recently named to the 2020 MaxPreps Junior All-America Team and has committed to play in the 2022 All-American Bowl in San Antonio.