Tigers making 4-star Missouri DB a ‘top priority’

Clemson is among several schools that St. Louis (Mo.) Lutheran North four-star cornerback Toriano Pride feels are recruiting him the hardest at this point in the process.

“Clemson, Ohio State, Oregon, Alabama and Georgia,” said Pride, a class of 2022 prospect who holds more than two dozen scholarship offers.

Clemson offered Pride last August, and the 5-foot-11, 170-pound junior has been in frequent contact with cornerbacks coach Mike Reed as well as defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

“I hear a lot from them,” Pride said. “They talk to me and see how I’m doing, and they talk about how I can make an impact to their program.”

Along with Clemson and the other aforementioned programs, Pride holds offers from schools such as Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Penn State, Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma State and Iowa State.

Pride is looking to commit in the late spring or early summer, and says his family will play an influential role in his college choice.

“Most important factor is if my family likes it,” he said, “and what gives me the best opportunity.”

Clemson is making Pride feel wanted as a priority target, and the Tigers sit well with him in his recruitment as a highly appealing contender.

“Everything stands out to me and my family,” Pride said of Clemson. “They have shown that I’m a top priority to them. I have a good relationship with Coach Reed. They stand very high with me right now.”

Pride is ranked as high as the No. 4 prospect from the state of Missouri, No. 17 cornerback nationally and No. 160 overall prospect in the 2022 class by Rivals. As a junior, he was named an all-state performer by the media for the 2020 season.