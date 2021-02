Aamir Simms posted his second double-double of the season as he led Clemson to a 78-61 victory over Syracuse Saturday at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

Check out all the action from the Tigers’ win in Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery. LINK

Simms scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the win, the Tigers’ third in the last four games. Clemson also got 15 points from guard Nick Honor and 11 assists and seven rebounds from Clyde Trapp.