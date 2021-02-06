Clemson could shake things up for Peach State standout

Should Clemson opt to expand its recruiting board at defensive end for the class of 2022, one candidate for a potential offer is Joshua Josephs of North Cobb High School in Kennesaw, Ga.

As a junior in 2020, the 6-foot-4, 215-pounder was named a first-team Cobb County all-county performer after posting 98 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, four sacks and four interceptions as a stand-up edge rusher.

The Tigers have begun showing notable interest in Josephs, who holds more than a dozen Power Five scholarship offers. He has been in contact with Lemanski Hall of late and is starting to build a relationship with Clemson’s defensive ends coach.

“I’ve been talking to (Hall) for the past couple of days (about) my size and what I’ve been up to and the regular stuff like that,” Josephs told The Clemson Insider recently.

Josephs is glad to be on Clemson’s recruiting radar and loves the program – as does his mother, who spent time around Trevor Lawrence when he was a kid playing youth football in the Peach State.

“I would love to play for Clemson,” Josephs said, “and my mom is a big fan of (Clemson), especially since Trevor Lawrence played for Acworth Warriors (a rec football team) and my mom has been working up there and helping up there since he was playing there.”

Clemson’s consistent success on the field, along with the location of the school, appeals to Josephs as a prospect.

“It constantly leads the ACC in wins, and it’s in the South, so if I were to play there, my family would be able to come to my games often,” he said. “I don’t really know much about (the) academic program, but I’m sure it’s good.”

Josephs owns an offer list that includes Georgia Tech, North Carolina, South Carolina, Michigan, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, Ole Miss, West Virginia and Arizona State among others.

A few of those schools are standing out to Josephs right now through their recruiting efforts and frequent communication with him.

“For now, probably Virginia Tech, UNC and West Virginia,” he said. “They show me the most love.”

Josephs, who plans to commit sometime this summer, cited UNC, South Carolina and Virginia Tech as schools he hopes to visit after the ongoing NCAA dead period eventually comes to an end.

If the interest from Hall and Clemson turns into an offer for Josephs moving forward, he says it would certainly shake up his recruitment.

“It would impact it tremendously,” he said. “It would for sure change some things in my recruitment process.”