Strong mutual interest between Clemson, Mississippi RB

Branson Robinson has seen his recruitment take off since the fall when he had a breakout junior season at Germantown High School in Madison, Miss.

The 5-foot-11, 220-pound running back rushed for 1,247 yards and 23 touchdowns in eight games, averaging 9.7 yards per carry.

“It was good,” Robinson said of his 2020 season. “I set goals for myself this year that could be accomplished. In an eight-game season I did just that.”

Robinson received his first scholarship offer from Michigan in September and has steadily picked up major offers since then, with schools such as Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Auburn, Florida State, Penn State and Oregon all throwing their hats in the ring.

Robinson’s recruitment has been busy between talking with coaches and taking virtual visits to various schools.

“I’m getting a lot of calls from different schools and doing a lot of Zoom tours to different schools,” he said.

One of the coaches Robinson has communicated with is Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, who has been impressed with what he’s seen from the standout running back on film.

“I have heard from Coach Elliott,” Robinson said. “We talk about building a relationship with me and how he loves the way I run.”

Robinson loves Clemson, too, and feels honored to be garnering interest from Elliott and the Tigers.

“That is a great feeling to be even mentioning a great prestigious place like Clemson,” he said. “My interest level in Clemson is as high as it can possibly be, and I would love to visit there too.”

A couple aspects of Clemson’s program particularly appeal to Robinson as a recruit.

“The culture is amazing,” he said, “and I love the way they develop their offense’s players, get them into the NFL.”

Among the programs that have offered him, Robinson cited Georgia, Auburn and Oregon as those he has been hearing from the most.

A few schools are standing out to Robinson right now, including Clemson, which he says would be one of his top schools if the Tigers pull the trigger on an offer.

Robinson doesn’t have an official list of favorites at this point in the process, though, and wants to hit the road to get a better feel for certain schools whenever the NCAA eventually lifts its ongoing dead period and opens on-campus recruiting back up.

“Georgia, Oregon, and Clemson will definitely be there if given an offer,” he said. “But I would like to take visits before having future favorites.”

Robinson is taking his time with the recruiting process and doesn’t intend to make his college decision until later in the cycle.

“The plan is to commit after my senior season just to make sure I make the right choice,” he said.

There is plenty Robinson believes he can bring to the table as a running back for the college team he ends up playing for.

“I’m a powerful, agile, downhill runner, and I feel like I have elite acceleration,” he said.

Robinson is ranked as the No. 1 running back in the state of Mississippi by both Rivals and 247Sports.