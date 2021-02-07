Son of former Clemson star gives latest on recruitment

Clemson legacy recruit Keith Adams Jr. is coming off an excellent junior season at Cherokee High School (Canton, Ga.) in 2020, when he rushed for 1,323 yards on 218 carries (6.1 yards per carry) and scored 15 total touchdowns in 11 games.

The class of 2022 running back has a few college offers under his belt — including a grayshirt offer from Clemson — and is garnering interest from a bunch of other Division I programs.

“It’s been going good,” Adams Jr. said of the recruiting process. “I’ve talked to a lot of different schools, like obviously Clemson, Miami of Ohio, Akron, California teams — like Stanford, University of Cal, UCLA — Florida State. A lot of those schools like that.”

Adams Jr., the son of former Clemson great Keith Adams Sr., received a grayshirt offer from the Tigers last October — meaning he was offered enrollment on scholarship at the start of the second semester of his freshman year of college.

Dabo Swinney gave Adams Jr. the offer after being impressed by what the 5-foot-11, 205-pound running back showed on film.

“Basically, he was just telling me he liked what he saw and everything,” Adams Jr. said, “and he just wanted to give me a grayshirt offer because he really liked what he saw.”

The opportunity to suit up for Swinney and the Tigers is something Adams Jr. is certainly considering.

“It would feel amazing to go to a prestigious school like that,” he said. “I’m definitely thinking about it. Clemson is obviously a great school, one of the top schools in the nation. So, it’d be amazing to do that.”

Adams Sr. was a two-time first-team All-American linebacker at Clemson (1999, 2000) who earned ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors in 1999 and was runner-up for the honor as a senior. He finished his career sixth in school history in tackles (379), including 54 tackles for loss and 23 sacks, before going on to a seven-year career in the NFL where he played in the 2005 Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Of course, Adams Sr. would love to see his son in a Clemson uniform, but isn’t putting any pressure on Adams Jr. to follow in his footsteps as a Tiger.

“He’s just telling me be patient and take my time and go to a school that’s the best fit for me,” Adams Jr. said. “Obviously he had a great career there, but I play a different position than him and it’s a different time, so he just wants me to follow my own path.”

Adams Jr., who also has offers from South Florida, Georgia Southern and Middle Tennessee, isn’t exactly sure when he will make his commitment decision in the future but isn’t in a hurry to render his college choice.

Right now, he is simply staying patient with the recruiting process as he explores his options and tries to find the school that best fits what he is looking for.

“I’m just looking to play as soon as possible and have a great relationship with my coaches and my teammates,” he said. “And around the time (for commitment), I really have no idea. Probably sometime in the middle or end of my senior year. But I’m just taking my time and stuff with that.”

Adams Jr. says the program he chooses to play for in college will be getting a well-rounded running back that can do it all.

“They’re going to get an all-around running back,” he said. “I can catch, I can use my moves. I have a lot of power, I’m really fast. I’m really everything you need in a running back. I have great pass blocking — really everything.”