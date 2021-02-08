Collins knows he has ‘big shoes to fill’ at Wide Receiver U

Joining a Clemson program that many consider to be “Wide Receiver U” is not something Dacari Collins takes lightly.

That label and Clemson’s tradition at the position had an impact on Collins’ thinking during the recruiting process and played a big role in why the former four-star prospect from Atlanta wanted to be a Tiger in the first place.

“It definitely took a great toll,” Collins said recently during a Clemson Football Instagram video. “It’s just a blessing to be here.”

Collins (6-5, 200) had a strong four-year career in the football-rich state of Georgia, with his reception and yardage totals increasing each season. He began his high school career at McEachern High in Powder Springs, Ga., before transferring to Atlanta’s Westlake High – the same school that produced former Clemson and current Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell.

In the first 11 games of his senior season at Westlake in 2020, Collins recorded 48 catches for 842 yards and eight scores. He amassed 109 receptions for 1,990 yards and 20 touchdowns in 37 career games, averaging a stellar 18.3 yards per catch for his career.

Now that he is officially part of “Wide Receiver U” after enrolling at Clemson in early January, Collins hopes to live up to the lofty standard set by former Tiger receivers that have come and gone before him, and wants to carry on the legacy left by players such as DeAndre Hopkins, Sammy Watkins, Mike Williams, Tee Higgins and Hunter Renfrow – all of whom are now in the NFL.

“I know I have big shoes to fill,” Collins said, “and it’s just been great and I know a lot of things are going to come with it, and that we’ve got to put in the work.”

As a midyear enrollee, Collins has already started putting in work with the Tigers, who recently began mat drills in preparation for spring practice.

“It’s exciting, I’ll say that,” Collins said of workouts getting underway. “Exciting, just to work out with the guys and meet new people.”

Along with Collins, fellow freshman wide receiver Beaux Collins arrived on campus in January as an early enrollee. The third receiver that Clemson signed as part of its 2021 class, Troy Stellato, is slated to enroll this summer.