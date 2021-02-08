Tigers intrigued by fast-rising Massachusetts edge rusher

Brockton (Mass.) Thayer Academy defensive end/outside linebacker Samuel Okunlola has seen his recruitment take off over the last several months.

Since receiving his first Power Five scholarship offer from Arizona State in September, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound class of 2022 prospect has picked up offers from schools such as Penn State, Texas, Indiana, Nebraska, Syracuse, Duke, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Arizona, Colorado and many others.

Okunlola now holds around 30 offers in total.

“It feels good,” he said of the offers rolling in. “It feels exciting.”

Okunlola recently reached out to Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables to express interest, which has since been reciprocated by Venables and other members of the Tigers’ defensive staff.

“Clemson’s a very good team, as we all know,” Okunlola said. “They’re always competing for a national championship. They produce a lot of D-linemen and outside linebackers.”

Along with Venables, Okunlola has spoken with Clemson assistants such as defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall, defensive tackles coach Todd Bates and cornerbacks coach Mike Reed.

Clemson’s staff is intrigued by what Okunlola brings to the table as a pass rusher.

“I’ve got speed off the edge, I’m very twitchy, can get to the quarterback,” he said. “Pretty much the whole defensive staff liked that.”

Okunlola has taken a liking to Clemson’s staff, as well.

“They do a very good job of developing D-linemen,” he said. “They all have good personalities.”

Okunlola had the opportunity to take a virtual visit with Clemson two weeks ago and enjoyed being given a tour of the school, campus and facilities by the coaches.

“It was good,” he said. “They showed me around, showed me the kitchen, the hill, the rock, the stadium, the locker rooms – I got to see everything.”

Okunlola isn’t sure when he will make his college decision in the future but knows Clemson would be strongly considered if it chooses to join his fast-growing list of offers moving forward.

“I’d definitely be interested in the offer,” he said. “I’d definitely be interested.”

What will the program that Okunlola ends up playing for at the next level be getting in him as a student-athlete?

“I’m very twitchy, speed off the edge,” he said. “I can get to the quarterback, stop the run. I’m a good tackler, great off the field. So, good overall player and great young person.”