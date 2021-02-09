Another Clemson defender enters his name into transfer portal

Another Clemson football player has entered his name into the transfer portal.

This time it is cornerback LeAnthony Williams who has placed his name in the transfer portal. The Clemson Insider confirmed Williams put his name into the portal on Tuesday night.

Williams is the fourth player from Clemson’s nationally ranked 2020 defense to place his name in the portal. A graduate student, Williams will still have two years to play.

The corner joins linebacker Mike Jones in the transfer portal. Jones put his name in the portal on Jan. 25. Defensive tackles Nyles Pinckney and Jordan Williams have already decided on where they will play in 2021 after going into the portal last month.

Jordan Williams announced he will play at Virginia Tech next season, while Pinckney has decided to finish his college career at Minnesota.

In his Clemson career, LeAnthony Williams is credited with 22 tackles, while playing in 29 games. He has recorded 264 snaps in three seasons.

Williams, as a reserve player, played in 11 games last year, while tallying 12 tackles. His best game was at Wake Forest in the season-opener, in which he recorded three tackles. He also had two tackles in the Tigers’ ACC Championship win over Notre Dame.

The Atlanta native played as a reserve defensive back in 2018 and 2019, helping the Tigers reach the national championship game in both years. He was a member of the 2018 National Champions, which led the nation in scoring defense.

Williams, who redshirted in 2017, earned his undergraduate degree at Clemson in December of 2019.