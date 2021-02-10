Former Clemson linebacker has new home

Former Clemson linebacker Mike Jones announced Wednesday he is transferring to LSU.

Jones made the announcement on Twitter and other social media platforms. A graduate transfer, he will have two years left to play at LSU and will be able to play for the Bayou Bengals in 2021.

The former Clemson Tiger entered his name into the transfer portal on Jan. 25.

The Nashville native played in 10 games for the Tigers this past year, while starting seven of them. He recorded 30 tackles from his strongside position, including four tackles for loss. He also had two interceptions.

The 6-foot, 220-pound backer has 52 career tackles (8.0 for loss), five pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and 0.5 sacks.