Clemson a ‘dream’ offer for brother of current Tiger

Milton (Ga.) offensive lineman Gilles Tchio now has a Power Five offer under his belt courtesy of a program in the ACC.

Virginia Tech pulled the trigger on Tchio’s first scholarship offer on Wednesday, while several other schools are showing interest in the 6-foot-4, 280-pound junior from Milton High School.

“I’d say my recruiting process has been going great so far,” Tchio told The Clemson Insider recently. “I’m getting interest from schools like Georgia Tech, ECU, USF and more now.”

A class of 2022 prospect, Tchio figures to see more offers come his way moving forward, and there are a handful of programs on his wish list of offers that he is really hoping to receive in the future.

“I’d say my dream offers would probably be Clemson, Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Iowa,” he said.

Tchio is familiar with and high on Clemson’s program as the younger brother of Tigers rising sophomore offensive lineman Paul Tchio.

“I’d say I’m very interested in Clemson cause I’ve seen the kind of culture over there,” Gilles said.

“I’d say what stands out the most is how they try and build men of integrity and prepare their players for (life) after football by getting them to focus on their grades and GPA.”

Gilles has heard nothing but positive comments about Clemson’s program from Paul, who played 80 snaps over nine games as a freshman last season after enrolling at the school in January 2020.

“My brother has only had good things to say about Clemson,” Gilles said, “and how they make him stay on top of his grades while doing their best to help him develop as a player.”

Gilles would be thrilled to get an offer from the Tigers and have the opportunity to follow in Paul’s footsteps and play with him at Clemson.

“It’d be amazing to play with my brother on the same team and grow together,” Gilles said. “It’s most siblings’ dreams to be able to do that at the next level.”

Regardless of whether Gilles ends up playing at Clemson or somewhere else at the next level, he feels he has plenty to offer for a college program as an offensive lineman and overall player.

“I’d say as an OL what I can bring is my run blocking,” he said, “and as a player I can bring my dedication to improving myself and those around me by leading through example.”