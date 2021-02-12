Clemson makes the cut for 5-star

Five-star defensive tackle Walter Nolen narrowed down his list of more than two dozen offers on Friday when he named his top 10 schools via social media.

Clemson made the cut for the 6-foot-5, 280-pound class of 2022 prospect from St. Benedict at Auburndale High School in Memphis, Tenn. Also included on Nolen’s list are LSU, Alabama, Michigan, Florida, Oregon, Ohio State, Tennessee, Auburn and Southern Cal.

Nolen is rated as a five-star prospect and the No. 1 defensive tackle in the 2022 class by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports. He is also ranked among the top five prospects in the class, regardless of position, by all of those services, with ESPN ranking him the highest as the No. 2 overall prospect nationally.

