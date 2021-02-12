Clemson makes the cut for 5-star

Clemson makes the cut for 5-star

Recruiting

Clemson makes the cut for 5-star

By February 12, 2021 11:39 am

By |

Five-star defensive tackle Walter Nolen narrowed down his list of more than two dozen offers on Friday when he named his top 10 schools via social media.

Clemson made the cut for the 6-foot-5, 280-pound class of 2022 prospect from St. Benedict at Auburndale High School in Memphis, Tenn. Also included on Nolen’s list are LSU, Alabama, Michigan, Florida, Oregon, Ohio State, Tennessee, Auburn and Southern Cal.

Nolen is rated as a five-star prospect and the No. 1 defensive tackle in the 2022 class by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports. He is also ranked among the top five prospects in the class, regardless of position, by all of those services, with ESPN ranking him the highest as the No. 2 overall prospect nationally.

Clemson Variety & Frame has everything you need for a perfect family fun night. Get the latest puzzles and games right here for your Tiger!

, , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
17hr

Deshaun Watson playing for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots is the worst news NFL fans, who do not cheer for the New England Patriots, could hear. However, that was the “bold prediction” a (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home