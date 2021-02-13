Clemson among schools coming hard after Florida DB

Fort Pierce (Fla.) Westwood cornerback James Monds III trimmed down his list of 30-plus offers last month when he dropped a top schools list featuring Clemson and a dozen other programs such as Miami, Michigan, Penn State, Wisconsin, Indiana, Nebraska, Kansas State, Michigan State and Mississippi State.

Of the schools in his top group, a few are standing out to Monds because of how hard they’re recruiting him currently.

“As of now, the schools pursuing me the most are Miami, Penn State, Indiana and Clemson,” he told The Clemson Insider.

Monds has been communicating regularly and building a good bond with Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed.

“He’s been telling me about how they could use me on the defensive side of the ball as well as the special-teams aspects,” Monds said. “My relationship with Coach Reed is actually really good. You know, we talk on a weekly basis and he just tells me about how he wants me there and things of that nature.”

Monds has been looking to further narrow down his top schools once he is able to take some visits. However, he and other prospects may have to wait even longer to hit the road again as the NCAA Oversight Committee has recommended that the Division I Council extend the recruiting dead period through May 31 due to ongoing uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

So, while it may be a while before Monds makes another cut in his recruitment and advances toward a college decision, Clemson is in a good spot among his top contenders right now.

“Clemson is real high in my process,” he said.

Monds III is a two-sport athlete who also shines on the soccer field in addition to the gridiron. He has athletic bloodlines as the son of former Toledo and Bethune-Cookman defensive back James Monds, and the nephew of former Nebraska defensive back Wonder Monds, who was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1976 NFL Draft. Monds III’s cousin, Mario Monds, is a former University of Cincinnati defensive tackle who was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2001 NFL Draft.

Here are highlights from Monds III’s junior season at Westwood High (Fort Pierce, Fla.):