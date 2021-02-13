Clemson’s games canceled

Due to forecasted inclement weather, today and Sunday’s Clemson Softball games at the River City Leadoff Tournament in Jacksonville, Fla., have been cancelled.

Updated Schedule

Clemson was originally scheduled to take on Illinois State in a rematch earlier today before challenging Jacksonville on Sunday at 11:30 a.m.

The Tigers (2-0) host No. 15 Virginia Tech in a doubleheader on Thursday at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The Clemson’s home opening series against the Hokies is set to stream on ACCNX at McWhorter Stadium.

–courtesy of Clemson Athletics Communications