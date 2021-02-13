Swinney calls Lawrence an ‘International Superstar’

Dabo Swinney is never shy about bragging about his current or former players.

In 2017, the Clemson coach said NFL teams who pass on Deshaun Watson will be like NBA teams passing on Michael Jordan.

On Friday, following Trevor Lawrence’s Pro Day at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson, Swinney said his former quarterback will be an “International Superstar” in the next 10 years.

“I don’t know how many of those we have had in the NFL. I know we have had a lot of them in basketball and golf and different things,” Swinney said to Jane Slater on the NFL Network. “But football is a little different. You take the helmet off sometimes and a lot of people don’t really know who you are. But he has a presence with his helmet on or off.”

Lawrence’s presence on the field led Clemson to a national championship as a freshman and to three ACC Championships. It also led to a 34-2 record as a starting quarterback, while also throwing for more than 10,000 yards and 90 touchdowns in his three-year career as a Tiger.

Off the field, Lawrence played a big role in the Black Lives Matter Movement this past summer, while also speaking up and making sure the NCAA heard the players’ voices in the #WeWantToPlay movement.

Some feel if Lawrence would not have spoke up and the led the charge, there might not have been a college football season in 2020.

“He is special. I really think he has that in him,” Swinney said. “He is going to be a great, great player for a long time. He is going to be a great player on the first day wherever he is going. But I do think, he is a guy that has the potential, literally, from a global standpoint to have that type of reach.”

Lawrence went on to lead Clemson to a 10-2 record in 2020, including a No. 3 final ranking in the final Associated Press Football Poll. He also was a first-team All-American and was the 2020 ACC Player of the Year.

Photo credit: Courtesy of David Platt/Clemson Athletics Communications

Clemson Variety & Frame has everything you need for a perfect family fun night. Get the latest puzzles and games right here for your Tiger!