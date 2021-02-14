Rising local lineman can see himself at Clemson

The Clemson football program has recruited some talented players from nearby Dorman High School during Dabo Swinney’s tenure, most recently when he and the Tigers signed current starting offensive tackle Jordan McFadden as part of the 2018 class.

Another O-lineman from Dorman on Clemson’s recruiting radar is Markee Anderson (6-5, 275), an up-and-coming sophomore prospect in the class of 2023 with a few Power Five scholarship offers already under his belt.

Anderson and McFadden have crossed paths at Dorman and gotten to know each other a little bit in the past.

“During the summer of my freshman year before he left, I met him in the weight room,” Anderson said. “We worked out together for a few days and talked a little.”

Anderson, who holds early offers from South Carolina, Florida State and Virginia Tech, figures to pick up plenty more offers moving forward in the recruiting process.

Clemson doesn’t offer sophomores, per Swinney’s policy, but Anderson hopes to see the Tigers pull the trigger on an offer down the road.

“It would mean a lot and I would feel honored to receive an offer from Clemson,” he said.

Anderson grew up on the Gamecocks’ side of the South Carolina-Clemson rivalry as a kid, but now as a recruit, he is very interested in what the Tigers have to offer and can envision himself playing for them.

“I have been to a camp (at Clemson) and I got good impressions from the coaches,” he said. “I grew up more on the Gamecock side, however I still see Clemson as a place I would want to go.”

Clemson’s culture is what stands out to Anderson the most when he looks at the program.

“The family friendly feel from the program that lets people know they care about their players,” he said.