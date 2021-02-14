Top OL can’t wait to suit up for Swinney

Strongsville (Ohio) four-star offensive lineman Blake Miller kicked off Clemson’s 2022 recruiting class last October when he gave his verbal pledge to Dabo Swinney’s program, becoming the Tigers’ first commitment for the class.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Miller, who remains “All In” with Clemson and feels great about his decision to jump on board with Swinney and company.

“I love Coach Swinney,” Miller said. “He’s a great coach. His resume is incredible when it comes to just constantly being a winning team, always being in the playoffs pretty much, and then very often competing for the national championship. So, that’s incredible for him, and I look forward to playing for him.”

Swinney and the Tigers beat out schools such as Ohio State, Michigan, Auburn and Florida to land Miller, a highly regarded recruit ranked as high as the No. 102 overall prospect in the 2022 class by Rivals.

“Clemson’s program is incredible,” Miller said, reflecting on why he chose Clemson. “You can tell that they really care about their players and that they’re not only concerned with their players’ football performance, but developing them as grown men is a big part of their program as well. Also, they’re a pretty good school academically and they didn’t really put any restrictions on what I could do degree wise. So, that was also a big thing.”

Although Miller hasn’t been able to visit Clemson since he committed because of the ongoing NCAA dead period, he continues to stay in touch with Swinney, offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell, and has been building a good relationship with the coaches.

“They’re all great people,” Miller said. “They all know what they’re doing, definitely, and they’re all extremely genuine people.

“They’re just looking forward to me being able to get down there, whenever that may be, and then just trying to continue maintaining a relationship even though we can’t meet face-to-face due to the pandemic.”

Following his senior season at Strongsville High School this fall, Miller plans to enroll early at Clemson next January to get a jumpstart on his college career both on and off the field.

“Anything I can do to try and get an edge on possible competition,” he said of wanting to be a midyear enrollee, “and then also just trying to get a head start on the school aspect, as well, try and get as many classes done as early as I can.”

Miller believes Caldwell envisions him playing offensive tackle but says he will line up wherever the Tigers want him on the offensive front.

“Anything that can help the team and get me on the field, I’m willing to play,” he said.

What can Clemson fans expect to see from Miller on the field in the future?

“I think I play a really technically sound game, so doing my job every play and then getting pancakes here and there,” he said. “But just playing a really consistent, consistently good game.”

