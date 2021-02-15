Bresee gets ready to improve on last year’s breakout season

Bryan Bresee came to Clemson in 2020 ranked as the No. 1 player in the nation coming out of high school. Expectations for the freshman were through the roof.

In his first year in college, the 6-foot-5, 300-pound defensive tackle lived up to his reputation and then some. After helping Clemson win another ACC Championship and making the College Football Playoff for a record sixth consecutive season, Bresee was named the ACC’s Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Bresee, who also earned First Team All-ACC honors, while he tallied 33 tackles from his defensive tackle position. The Maryland native started 10 games for the Tigers, while recording 6.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage. Four of those tackles for loss were sacks.

The freshman also knocked down two passes, had four quarterback hurries, and forced one fumble. He also blocked a kick and recorded a safety.

Bresee helped lead a Clemson defense that led the nation in sacks with 46 and finished second in tackles for loss with 109.

TCI’s projected depth chart at defensive tackle heading into spring practice:

Bryan Bresee, So., 6-5, 300: Bresee earned Freshman All-American honors, while becoming the second player in Clemson history to earn ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, joining Dexter Lawrence who did it in 2016. He played in all 12 games last season, while starting 10 of them. He recorded 432 snaps.

DeMonte Capehart, *Fr., 6-5, 305: Capehart played in four games before being redshirted in 2020. He took 20 snaps in those four games, while recording three tackles, including two tackles for loss. One was listed as a sack. Capehart has a fast first step and plays with strong hands. He can beat opposing offensive linemen with his power and push, or he can use his quickness and array of pass-rush moves to get past a blocker. When Capehart gets into the backfield, he is very disruptive against the pass and the run and blows up plays. He is also a physical player that makes his presence felt with vicious, thumping hits. He has plus agility and lateral movement, while he consistently displays high effort and a great motor.

Tre Williams, *Fr., 6-2, 300: Played in two games before suffering a season-ending injury that forced him to be redshirted in 2020. In high school, Williams ranked as the No. 39 overall player in the nation by ESPN.com, which also listed him as the fourth-best defensive tackle and third-best player in Maryland. 247Sports ranked Williams as the 57th-best player in the nation, the seventh-best defensive tackle and third-best player in Washington, D.C., area.

Ruke Orhorhoro, *So, 6-4, 295: He enters the 2021 year credited with five tackles, including 1.5 for loss and a half sack. He has played in 14 career games to this point. Last year, Orhorhoro was limited to 33 snaps in four games, qualifying for a medical redshirt after missing most of the season with an injury sustained in season opener at Wake Forest. He did get limited action at Virginia Tech, vs. No. 2 Notre Dame in the ACC Championship Game and vs. No. 3 Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl to close the season.

–Clemson Athletics Communications contributed to this story

