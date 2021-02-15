Clemson-Notre Dame game postponed

Clemson Men’s Basketball’s contest at Notre Dame this Wednesday has been postponed after a positive COVID-19 test result and subsequent contact tracing within the program, the school and the ACC announced Monday.

The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Clemson men’s basketball program. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report.

Clemson head coach Brad Brownell said during his Zoom call with the ACC media Monday morning that they found out about the positive tests on Sunday night, following practice. They had a team meeting via Zoom on Monday morning to alert the rest of the team of the situation.

Brownell indicated the positive tests have come from a couple of players, though he did not say who. He said the program is completely paused for at least a couple of days until they are able to get a better grasp of the situation.

This is the second time this year the men’s basketball program has been paused at Clemson. It was paused on Jan. 8, just as the Tigers were about to head to Chapel Hill to play North Carolina on Jan. 9.

The Tigers (13-5, 7-5 ACC) did not return to action until Jan. 16, when they lost to Virginia at home. Clemson has won four of its last five games.

–Clemson Athletic Communications contributed to this story