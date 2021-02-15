Lawrence cemented his position as No. 1 pick

Presumably, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Trevor Lawrence did nothing this past Friday to harm that notion.

Lawrence threw 52 passes in 30 minutes as representatives from 17 NFL teams observed and evaluated the former Clemson quarterback from the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson. Among those in attendance was new Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer, along with his offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and passing game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.

The Jaguars, of course, own the top pick in the April 29th draft.

“That is a guy that loves football,” Meyer said to the NFL Network’s Jane Slater. “That is a guy that is confident in his ability and that was really impressive.”

Lawrence will have surgery on Tuesday to repair a labrum tear in his left shoulder. His rehab is expected to be anywhere from four to six months, according to Meyer. Lawrence said it will be six to eight weeks before he can start to throw a football again.

In the meantime, with his Pro Day out of the way, and 40 games of film for NFL teams to review and breakdown, Lawrence will sit back and wait for the draft. He will not relax completely. He says he will work on his mental game until he can get back on the practice field.

As for now, it looks like the Tigers’ All-American quarterback and 2020 Heisman Trophy runner-up is in good position to be the first Clemson player selected with the No. 1 overall pick in an NFL Draft.

“If I was going to try and critique him and say, ‘Okay, what does he need to work on?’ It is something we are not going to see in this workout setting, which is some pocket-feel things. Just being able to slide and move around in the pocket, which at times he does not always feel that,” the NFL Network’s top draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said during Friday’s pro day broadcast. “So, that would be something you are not going to see in a workout setting.

“And the other thing is when you are that tall, when you get those 6-5 plus quarterbacks, every now and then you can get a little long with your release and he did a nice job shortening that up. That shows up on occasion, but man we are nitpicking.”

The highest Clemson has ever had a player selected in an NFL Draft is No. 4. Banks McFadden (1939), Gaines Adams (2007), Sammy Watkins (2014) and Clelin Ferrell (2019) were all selected fourth overall in their respected draft classes.

“I think there is nothing he can’t do… He has all of the arm talent you want to see. He can make every throw and at a time in this league when we are seeing these special players be able to make these special throws from various platforms, Trevor Lawrence can be in that category,” NFL Network draft analyst Bucky Brooks said.

Clemson’s Highest NFL Draft Picks

Pick Rd Year Player, Pos. Team

4 1 1939 Banks McFadden, B Dodgers

4 1 2007 Gaines Adams, DE Buccaneers

4 1 2014 Sammy Watkins, WR Bills

4 1 2019 Clelin Ferrell, DE Raiders

5 1 1979 Jerry Butler, WR Bills

6 1 1949 Bobby Gage, QB Steelers

6 1 1982 Jeff Bryant, DT Seahawks

7 1 2017 Mike Williams, WR Chargers

8 1 2015 Vic Beasley, DE Falcons

8 1 2020 Isaiah Simmons, LB Cardinals

9 1 2010 C.J. Spiller, RB Bills

10 1 1983 Terry Kinard, FS Giants

11 1 1989 Donnell Woolford, CB Bears

12 1 1960 Lou Cordileone, T Giants

12 1 2017 Deshaun Watson, QB Texans

13 2 1960 Harold Olson, T Cardinals

13 1 2019 Christian Wilkins, DT Dolphins

15 1 1993 Wayne Simmons, LB Packers

15 1 1998 Anthony Simmons, LB Seahawks

15 1 2001 Rod Gardner, WR Redskins

15 1 2006 Tye Hill, CB Rams

16 1 1992 Chester McGlockton, DT Raiders

16 1 2020 A.J. Terrell, CB Falcons

17 1 2019 Dexter Lawrence, DT Giants

18 2 1957 Joel Wells, B Packers

19 1 1982 Perry Tuttle, WR Bills

19 1 2016 Shaq Lawson, DE Bills

20 1 1980 Jim Stuckey, DT 49ers

22 1 1985 William Perry, MG Bears

23 1 1979 Steve Fuller, QB Chiefs

23 2 1963 Pat Crain, RB Bears

25 1 1987 Terrence Flagler, RB 49ers

25 1 1999 Antwan Edwards, CB Packers

28 1 1976 Benning Cunningham, TE Steelers

28 1 2013 DeAndre Hopkins, WR Houston