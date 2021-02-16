Could Watson reunite with former Clemson teammates?

The Deshaun Watson trade rumors continued on Monday and this time it centers around a photo.

The New York Post, along with several media outlets, reported on a photograph that emerged over the weekend that includes Watson out and about in Miami with Miami Dolphins players, including his old Clemson teammate Christian Wilkins.

Some speculate whether the picture has anything to do with Watson’s trade request and Miami being a possible destination for Houston’s Pro Bowl quarterback. After the former Clemson quarterback requested a trade from the Texans, some believe the Dolphins are one of the leaders to land Watson.

However, does this photo mean anything in the grand scheme of things? Maybe it does, maybe it does not.

Watson and Wilkins played together at Clemson in 2015 and 2016, as they both played a huge role in the Tigers’ rise as one of college football’s elite programs. In 2015, Clemson started the season 14-0 before falling to Alabama in the title game. In 2016, they returned to the national championship game, this time beating the Crimson Tide to win Clemson its first national championship in 35 years.

Though he was not in the photograph, Shaq Lawson, Miami’s defensive end, also played with Watson at Clemson. The two played together in 2014 and 2015 in Clemson.

But the weekend photo does carry some interest. The photo of Watson and Wilkins, and another Miami player, was initially posted on Instagram by Watson’s marketing agent, Bryan Burney.

Houston is still standing its ground. New general manager Nick Caserio continues to say they have zero interesting in trading Watson. But Watson continues to dig his feet in the ground, too. The former Clemson star wants out of Houston and that is becoming clearer every day.

Watson was the No. 12 overall pick by the Houston Texans in the 2017 NFL Draft. He has been the Texans’ starting quarterback since his rookie season.

Last year, Watson led the NFL with 4,823 yards, while completing 70.2 percent of his passes. He threw 33 touchdowns with just seven interceptions.