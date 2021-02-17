Versatile ATH says Clemson offer would impact recruitment ‘tremendously’

Fairfield (Ala.) High School athlete Kobi Albert has seen his recruitment take off and his prospect stock soar over the past few months.

Since scoring his first offer from Maryland in December, the four-star class of 2022 prospect has picked up offers from Georgia, Auburn, South Carolina, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Michigan and Penn State among others and now holds more than a dozen offers in total.

“It has definitely been crazy since December,” Albert said of the recruiting process. “I’ve really been enjoying this process.”

Albert (6-1, 175) is a versatile athlete being recruited to play on offense by some schools, while others like him best on defense and some are telling him he could play on either side of the ball in college.

“Some want me as a wide receiver, DB, and some want me for both,” he said.

Clemson is showing interest in Albert as a defensive back, and as the Tigers continue to evaluate him, he is beginning to build a relationship with his area recruiter, Todd Bates.

“I have made contact with Coach Todd Bates a little while ago,” Albert said, “and he wanted to get to know me and my family more.”

Likewise, Albert wants to get to know Clemson better and is certainly interested in Dabo Swinney’s program.

“I look forward to getting to learn more about Clemson and their culture and how they do things,” he said. “It’s a winning program and that’s always good, definitely, when you’re as competitive as me.”

Clemson could shake things up in Albert’s recruitment if it decides to join his fast-growing offer list in the future.

“This would of course be an honor but at the same time maintaining the same drive that got me the offer,” he said of a potential offer from the Tigers, “and this would affect my recruitment tremendously.”

As a junior last season, Albert tallied 851 all-purpose yards and 11 touchdowns to go with 29 tackles, one interception, a forced fumble and nine pass breakups in nine games.

