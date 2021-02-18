Clemson Softball opens home season today

The Clemson softball season will open its second season at home today when it host Virginia Tech in a three-game series over the next two days.

The Tigers (2-0) are set to square off against No. 14 Virginia Tech at McWhorter Stadium, the newly renamed home of Clemson Softball.

The series between Clemson and the Hokies marks their first meeting in history.

Virginia Tech boasts one of the best pitching staffs not only in the ACC, but in the country. In the circle the Hokies are led by junior Keely Rochard, who led the NCAA in strikeouts (183), wins (15) and shutouts (7) in 2020.

Series Schedule

Game 1: Thursday, Feb. 18 • McWhorter Stadium • 1:30 p.m.

Game 2: Friday, Feb. 19 • McWhorter Stadium • 12 p.m.

Game 3: Friday, Feb. 19 • McWhorter Stadium • 2 p.m.

—Clemson Athletics Communications contributed to this story

