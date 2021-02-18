Clemson's freshman class ranked among best of 2020

Pro Football Focus this week released a ranking of the top 10 true freshman classes in college football from the 2020 season.

Clemson’s freshman class, featuring phenom quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and stud defensive linemen Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy, made the list at No. 4 behind Alabama, LSU and Oklahoma, respectively.

You can see the full list of PFF’s top freshman classes of 2020 and read about them below:

Clemson Variety & Frame has everything you need for a perfect family fun night. Get the latest puzzles and games right here for your Tiger!