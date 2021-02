Clemson pitchers Davis Sharpe and Mat Clark combined to strikeout 15 batters against one walk, as the 25th-ranked Tigers roared to a 5-0 victory over Cincinnati in Friday’s season-opener at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

Check out Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery from Clemson’s season-opening win. LINK

