NCAA announces fan attendance for basketball tournament

February 19, 2021 6:00 pm

The NCAA announced Friday it will allow a limited number of fans to attend the NCAA Tournament — including all rounds and the Final Four — at a 25-percent capacity with social distancing.

This is different from the ACC, which announced Thursday there will be no public tickets available for the 2021 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

