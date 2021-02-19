NCAA announces fan attendance for basketball tournament

The NCAA announced Friday it will allow a limited number of fans to attend the NCAA Tournament — including all rounds and the Final Four — at a 25-percent capacity with social distancing.

This is different from the ACC, which announced Thursday there will be no public tickets available for the 2021 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NCAA to allow limited fan attendance at Division I men’s basketball tournament: https://t.co/HM0HpKC5Su pic.twitter.com/WDVOqdmKeV — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) February 19, 2021

