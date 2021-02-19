Renfrow loving life as a girl dad

Hunter Renfrow and his wife, Camilla, gave birth to their first child recently, welcoming a baby daughter into the world.

Renfrow, the Clemson legend and current Las Vegas Raiders receiver, is loving life as a new father and specifically a girl dad.

“Me and my wife actually just had our little girl a few weeks ago,” Renfrow said in an interview with Eddie Paskal of the Raiders’ website. “It’s been great. It’s been really good because my wife’s been staying up feeding her and I haven’t had to stay up too many nights. She’s done a great job. But it’s just amazing going through the process and seeing a child be born. It’s an unbelievable experience and so many people go into it, and every child is so special.

“So, it’s special. It’s a special experience.”

Renfrow and his family will be in Las Vegas for the majority of the offseason but are planning to spend some time at home in South Carolina at the end of March or early April before heading back to Vegas so Renfrow can get ready for NFL OTAs.

Renfrow is going into his third season with the Raiders after being selected in the fifth round of the 2019 draft following a storied career at Clemson during which the former walk-on played a key role in helping the Tigers win two national titles.

“I feel like I’m not in my third year yet,” Renfrow said. “I still have a whole offseason. I’ve got to get better, I’ve got to keep improving and then once we hit fall camp, I’ll be in my third year. But I’ve got a lot of work to finish off my second year.”

Renfrow is coming off a sophomore season last year that saw him record 56 catches, 656 yards and two touchdowns, following up his rookie season in 2019 when he hauled in 49 receptions for 605 yards and four scores.

Although he has been highly productive in his first two campaigns with the Raiders, Renfrow isn’t satisfied and remains hungry to get better as a receiver and all-around player.

“I have so much that I can improve on, and I’m in the process of working on it,” Renfrow said, “but I can’t wait to get to fall camp next year and be able to showcase it a little bit.”

Clemson Variety & Frame has everything you need for a perfect family fun night. Get the latest puzzles and games right here for your Tiger!