Tigers lose first game of the season

Clemson struggled to match a seven-run third inning in 9-0 loss in the first game of the double-header Friday versus No. 14 Virginia Tech at McWhorter Stadium on Friday

The Tigers loss in Game 2 of the series is the first of its kind for the Tigers this season, bringing Clemson to 3-1 on the season and 1-1 in the ACC. The Tigers won Game 1 on Thursday. The rubber match in the series started at 2 p.m.

Valerie Cagle (2-1) took the loss in the circle for the Tigers, doing so for only the seventh time of her Clemson career.

After a scoreless first inning, the Hokies got on the board first with a pair of RBIs thanks to a ground out to shortstop by Meredith Slaw and a double down the left field line by Addy Greene.

Virginia Tech kept the bat hot into the third inning scoring seven runs throughout its inning of work and coming away with two three-run home runs from Meredith Slaw and Jayme Bailey in the process.

The Tigers struggled to respond. Clemson finished Game 2 with a mere three hits and remained scoreless through five innings of play.

—photo courtesy of Clemson Athletics Communications

