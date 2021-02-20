Monte Lee: 'We had another great pitching performance'

Monte Lee: 'We had another great pitching performance'

Baseball

Monte Lee: 'We had another great pitching performance'

By February 20, 2021 6:28 pm

By |

Clemson head coach Monte Lee was once again proud of his pitching staff as the Tigers defeated Cincinnati 5-2 to win the series Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

Watch Lee’s postgame press conference.

, , , Baseball

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

2hr

After signing a couple of running backs as part of the 2021 class in five-star Will Shipley and four-star Phil Mafah, Clemson is planning right now to sign one running back in the 2022 class. In our (…)

7hr

Clemson grabbed the early lead on Cincinnati in Game 2 Saturday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson. Dylan Brewer brought Blake Wright home from third base when he hit into a force at second base. Wright (…)

9hr

Clemson signee Tristan Leigh had a difficult decision to make after the fall high school football season in the state of Virginia was delayed until this spring – either play his senior season, or skip (…)

11hr

Opening day felt a lot different in Clemson on Friday as No. 25 Clemson defeated Cincinnati 5-0 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Per the standard, the game was a sellout, but with just 1,280 fans in (…)

reply
1d

Hunter Renfrow and his wife, Camilla, gave birth to their first child recently, welcoming a baby daughter into the world. Renfrow, the Clemson legend and current Las Vegas Raiders receiver, is loving life (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home