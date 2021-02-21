Freshman could earn nod at center in 2021

Freshman could earn nod at center in 2021

Football

Freshman could earn nod at center in 2021

By February 21, 2021 12:16 pm

Spring position battles to watch

By |

Outside of the running back position, where Clemson must find a replacement for Travis Etienne, who will start at center is the Tigers’ next biggest question.

Last year’s starter, Cade Stewart, decided to move on from college football and elected not to use the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted for student-athletes this past fall due to the pandemic. So, for the third straight year, Clemson will be looking for a new center.

Logically, it might seem redshirt sophomore Mason Trotter will move up and assume that spot or reserve center Hunter Rayburn. However, freshman Ryan Linthicum might have something to say about that this spring.

Linthicum, the top-ranked center in the country coming out of high school, enrolled at Clemson in January, and some believe he might put himself in position to earn the starting job by the time the 2021 season rolls around.

Clemson has not had a highly touted center since it brought in Dalton Freeman back in 2009. By midseason, Freeman had taken over at the position, one he did not lose the rest of his career.

By the time he graduated in 2012, Freeman became an All-American and was first-team All-ACC as a junior and as a senior. In 2011, Freeman played a big role in guiding the Tigers to their first ACC Championship in 20 years.

With this latest signing class, head coach Dabo Swinney and offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell went out and inked Linthicum from Damascus, Md.

Linthicum is very athletic for his size and it shows on the gridiron with his quick feet, explosiveness off the line, his agility and ability to get to the second level and block linebackers. Not only is Linthicum athletic, but the No. 1 center in the 2021 class per Rivals is strong and powerful, too.

The freshman will have the chance to compete for early playing time in spring practice and fall camp, and the starting spot is up for grabs. Linthicum’s biggest strength is his run blocking, but he is more than capable as a pass protector as well and should only improve in that area.

The Tigers have a complete center in Linthicum whose physicality, athleticism and aggressive mentality should serve him well at Clemson.

Trotter has a good football IQ and can play multiple positions on the offensive line. He was a reserve guard and center in 2021. He has played in 13 games in his career, including nine last season for the Tigers. He played a season high 43 snaps against Notre Dame, while filling in for the injured Matt Bockhorst at guard.

Rayburn was a backup last year at center, as he played in six games and took 57 snaps. He had a career-high 30 snaps at Georgia Tech on Oct. 17.

Gavin Oliver contributed to this story

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , , Football, Hero

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

58m

Clemson stretched the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. Jonathan French powered a leadoff home run way up the Chapman grandstands.  Davis Sharpe was hit by a pitch and then advanced to (…)

2hr

After signing two safeties as part of the 2021 class in five-star Barrett Carter and four-star Andrew Mukuba, Clemson is likely looking to add a couple more safeties in the 2022 class. In our 

7hr

In one of the more surprising moves this off-season, Mike Jones stunned everyone when he transferred out of Clemson to LSU. It was a move really no one saw coming. But the Tigers have to move on and it (…)

8hr

In the past, when Clemson made a pitching change, head coach Monte Lee would stroll out to the mound and signal to the bullpen when it was time to bring someone new in. But this season pitching coach Andrew (…)

18hr

The Clemson softball program earned its first ACC road win Saturday with a 5-2 victory over Georgia Tech at Mewborn Field in Atlanta. The Tigers scored three runs in the third inning and two runs in the fifth (…)

19hr

After signing a couple of running backs as part of the 2021 class in five-star Will Shipley and four-star Phil Mafah, Clemson is planning right now to sign one running back in the 2022 class. In our (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home