Lee: 'It was an exciting way to end opening weekend'

James Parker produced a game-winning hit to score Dylan Brewer with the walk-off run in the bottom of the 10th inning, as No. 25 Clemson completed a three-game weekend sweep of Cincinnati with an 8-7 victory Sunday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

“It was an exciting way to end opening weekend, winning in extra innings,” Clemson head coach Monte Lee said. “I am very proud of our ballclub.”

Watch Lee’s postgame press conference following Sunday’s victory.

