Tigers sweep Tech, win first ever ACC road series

The Clemson Softball program clinched its first ever ACC road series with a pair of wins at Georgia Tech on Sunday at Mewborn Field in Atlanta.

Coupled with Saturday’s win, Clemson swept the Yellow Jackets in the three-game series. The Tigers won the first game of a doubleheader 5-3 on Sunday and then took the nightcap, 5-4.

Clemson (6-2, 4-2 ACC) combined for five home runs on the day as Marissa Guimbarda, Cammy Pereira, McKenzie Clark, Valerie Cagle and Ansley Gilstrap all went long.

Guimbarda led the Tigers in the first game, as she went 3-for-3 at the plate, while driving in three runs. Included in that was a two-run shot over the centerfield wall in the top of the first inning. She also drove in a run with a base hit in the third inning. That gave Clemson a 4-1 lead at the time.

Georgia Tech (5-6, 0-6 ACC) rallied to pull within one run at 4-3 in the top of the sixth inning, but Cammy Pereira responded in the bottom half with her second home run in a Clemson uniform, securing the Tigers’ 5-3 victory.

The second game came down to the last pitch. The Tigers led 5-1 entering the bottom of the seventh, but the Yellow Jackets managed to score three runs on back-to-back hits to cut the lead to one.

Georgia Tech had two runners in scoring position with a full count, but infielder Tricia Awald hit a hard line drive straight to Clemson’s Gilstrap at short, who made the easy catch to complete the sweep in the Tigers’ first ACC road series.

Cagle earned the win and improved to 4-1 on the season. Cagle held the Yellow Jackets scoreless through five innings and struck out a game-high 11 batters.

The Tigers got solo home runs from Clark and Cagle in the first and third innings, and then a two-run shot from Gilstrap in the fifth.

In the sixth, Clark recorded her second RBI of the game with a double to left to extend Clemson’s lead to 5-0.

Clemson returns to McWhorter Stadium next Saturday for a doubleheader against Elon. First pitch of Game 1 is set for 1 p.m. Saturday’s second contest is officially listed to start at 3 p.m.

—courtesy Clemson Athletics Communications