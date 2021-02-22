5-star Clemson target searching for right fit

Recruiting

February 22, 2021

A five-star Clemson target took to Twitter on Monday with a post about his recruiting process:

White, a class of 2022 edge-rusher from Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia, picked up an offer from Clemson last August.

“I mean, to get the offer from Clemson, it was big,” White told The Clemson Insider after receiving the offer. “Clemson is one of my dream schools, so to get that, it was a good milestone to achieve.”

