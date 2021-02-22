5-star Clemson target searching for right fit

A five-star Clemson target took to Twitter on Monday with a post about his recruiting process:

Trying to find the best School/Situation for me and my family — Enai White (@younggbenji0) February 22, 2021

White, a class of 2022 edge-rusher from Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia, picked up an offer from Clemson last August.

“I mean, to get the offer from Clemson, it was big,” White told The Clemson Insider after receiving the offer. “Clemson is one of my dream schools, so to get that, it was a good milestone to achieve.”

