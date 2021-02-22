Clemson basketball is back at work, Wake game still in doubt

Clemson head basketball coach Brad Brownell said he and most of his team got back to practice on Saturday at the Swann Pavilion in Clemson.

Brownell updated the status of his team during his weekly Zoom call with the ACC media on Monday after the program was paused last week due to positive tests results of COVID-19. The Tigers’ games at Notre Dame last Wednesday and at Pittsburgh on Sunday were postponed as a result.

Clemson had not practiced since last Sunday after it learned of positive test results later that night.

“We got back together, really for practice, on Saturday,” Brownell said. “It was the first time we have not had all of our players. We have several (back), but not all. We are still hoping to be good for the Wake (Forest) game here on Wednesday.”

The Tigers are scheduled to play at Wake Forest at 4:30 p.m., on Wednesday. Brownell said Monday will go a long way in deciding if they will indeed get the opportunity to play the Demon Deacons.

“We are planning on it,” he said. “I think today is another big day of us getting through things and making sure that we are okay health wise and are able to put our guys in a chance to be successful. I think it is really hard, but we will see.”

Due to COVID-19 protocols and guidelines, Clemson has had five games already postponed this season. Due to a pause in the South Carolina program back in December, the Tigers’ game in Columbia on Dec. 19 was canceled. Then the Clemson program went on pause on Jan. 8 as well, causing the program to postpone games at North Carolina on Jan. 9 and at Syracuse on Jan. 12.

None of Clemson’s postponed games in the ACC have been canceled or rescheduled at this time.

