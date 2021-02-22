Former Clemson star considered 'underrated'

NFL writer says former Clemson player is an underrated prospect for the 2021 NFL Draft.
Alex Wilson, who covers the New York Giants, says Clemson’s Amari Rodgers in an intriguing mid-to-late round prospect in April’s NFL Draft.
Amari Rodgers out of Clemson is an intriguing mid/late round pick.
Really nice slot receiver who runs like a RB. Multiple in that I think he could have a scat-back influence as well, finished 2020 with 1,020 yards and 7 scores.
Underrated prospect IMO. pic.twitter.com/NWksX8FEvh
— Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) February 22, 2021