Former Clemson star considered 'underrated'

By February 22, 2021 9:41 am

By |

NFL writer says former Clemson player is an underrated prospect for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Alex Wilson, who covers the New York Giants, says Clemson’s Amari Rodgers in an intriguing mid-to-late round prospect in April’s NFL Draft.

