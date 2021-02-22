Offer puts Tigers squarely in contention for top D-end

Clemson dispensed its latest scholarship offer on Sunday to a standout defensive end prospect in the class of 2022.

The Clemson Insider breaks down the Tigers’ newest offer right here:

DJ Wesolak, 2022 DE, Boonville, Mo. (Boonville High School)

Height, weight: 6-6, 235

Prospect ratings/rankings: 4-star, No. 13 WDE, No. 7 state, No. 248 national (Rivals); 4-star, NR position, NR state, NR national (ESPN); 3-star, No. 27 WDE, No. 13 state, NR national (247Sports)

Clemson offered: Sunday, Feb. 21

Other Power Five offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Boston College, Cal, Colorado, Duke, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Washington, West Virginia

More on Wesolak: Clemson’s offer to Wesolak was conveyed by defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall. The two have been communicating for the last month and a half or so and are building a strong relationship. Wesolak has also been in contact with defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

Hall and Venables have expressed to Wesolak that they love his film, especially the speed and athleticism he has exhibited off the edge, along with his violent playing style. The coaches see a lot of potential in Wesolak as a defensive end, knowing he has only played the position for a year after previously playing middle linebacker. As a junior in 2020, Wesolak logged 59 total tackles, including 19 for loss and eight sacks.

Along with Clemson, schools such as Missouri, Notre Dame, Texas, Oregon and Arizona State have been heavily recruiting Wesolak, who has also been hearing a lot from Alabama, though the Crimson Tide have yet to offer. Wesolak, who has amassed more than 30 total offers, hopes to be able to make some visits after the NCAA dead period eventually ends before narrowing down his recruitment.

Wesolak doesn’t have a formal list of top schools right now, but told TCI if he did, Clemson would definitely be on it. “Obviously, I love what they have to offer,” he said.

Stay tuned to TCI as we will have more on Wesolak and his new offer from the Tigers later.

Clemson Variety & Frame has everything you need for a perfect family fun night. Get the latest puzzles and games right here for your Tiger!