Tigers pick up new commitment

By February 22, 2021 7:37 pm

Clemson picked up a verbal commitment Monday from a standout in-state player in the 2021 recruiting class.

Cal Herndon, a righthanded pitcher from Lexington (S.C.) High School, announced his commitment to the Tigers’ baseball program this evening via Twitter.

You can check out videos of Herndon on the mound below:

