Tigers pick up new commitment

Clemson picked up a verbal commitment Monday from a standout in-state player in the 2021 recruiting class.

Cal Herndon, a righthanded pitcher from Lexington (S.C.) High School, announced his commitment to the Tigers’ baseball program this evening via Twitter.

Beyond grateful to be able to have this opportunity!! Committed 110%🐅 pic.twitter.com/0hxYGb0M70 — Cal (@CalHerndon__) February 22, 2021

You can check out videos of Herndon on the mound below:

2021 RHP/OF Cal Herndon (Lexington, SC) with a solid showing all around today. Mid-upper 80’s fastball and a + slider. Talented in the field as well! #TheCanes pic.twitter.com/5o7hSgYcpz — Canes South (@CanesSouth) June 6, 2020

Uncommitted 2021 OF/RHP Cal Herndon (@BaseballLex) with three strong innings so far. Fastball topping at 86 MPH and a sharp bender at 77 MPH. #DPCoverage pic.twitter.com/AM6ypJ7aIm — Diamond Prospects (@diamondprospect) March 2, 2019

2021 OF/RHP Cal Herndon @TheCanesBB showing quick arm running FB up to 86 sitting 83-84. Spins the breaking ball at 73-74 #uncommitted #DBConestee pic.twitter.com/KvhRRsORXK — Dynamic Baseball (@DynamicBaseball) June 20, 2020

Uncommitted 2021 OF/RHP Cal Herndon (@BaseballLex) has been 83-84 (86) MPH with a promising slider topping at 80 MPH. Deceptive delivery and arm speed is present. #DPattheDI pic.twitter.com/unT2Yb4kjl — Diamond Prospects (@diamondprospect) April 18, 2019

