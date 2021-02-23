ACC reschedules postponed Clemson game

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday the following schedule adjustments.

The Clemson at Syracuse men’s basketball game, postponed on January 12, will be played on Wednesday, March 3 at 5 p.m. and be carried on the ACC Network.

The March 3 rescheduled Louisville at Virginia Tech game will tip at 7 p.m. and be televised on ESPN2.

Two start time adjustments have been made for games on Tuesday, March 2. The Wake Forest at Pitt game will start at 6 p.m. and the Duke at Georgia Tech matchup will follow at 8 p.m., with both games airing on ACC Network.

ACC schedule for Tuesday, March 2

Wake Forest at Pitt ACCN 6:00 PM

Duke at Georgia Tech ACCN 8:00 PM

ACC schedule for Wednesday, March 3

Clemson at Syracuse ACCN 5:00 PM (rescheduled from 1/12)

NC State at Notre Dame ACCN 7:00 PM

Louisville at Virginia Tech ESPN2 7:00 PM (rescheduled from 2/13)

Boston College at Florida State ACCN 9:00 PM

—courtesy of ACC Communications

