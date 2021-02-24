Former Clemson DB signs with CFL team

Former Clemson DB signs with CFL team

Football

Former Clemson DB signs with CFL team

By February 24, 2021 11:07 am

By |

A former Clemson defensive back has signed a new professional contract.

The Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League announced Tuesday they have signed a former Tiger, Ryan Carter, to a new deal for the 2021 season.

Clemson Variety & Frame has everything you need for a perfect family fun night. Get the latest puzzles and games right here for your Tiger!

, , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

3hr

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney always talks about the journey of a football season. A college football season does not begin in September at a football stadium packed with 80,000 people. Instead, it starts in (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home