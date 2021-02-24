Former Clemson DB signs with CFL team

A former Clemson defensive back has signed a new professional contract.

The Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League announced Tuesday they have signed a former Tiger, Ryan Carter, to a new deal for the 2021 season.

🧨 Defensive back Ryan Carter is coming back in the nest, and former @Panthers running back Cameron Artis-Payne is joining the family!

👉 https://t.co/Padd39fGvV@_CarterBoy @ThaRealKillaCam #Montréals — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) February 23, 2021

