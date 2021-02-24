Foster says thank you, goodbye to Clemson fans

Clemson defensive end Justin Foster gave an appropriate goodbye and thank you to Clemson fans Wednesday.

Prior to the start of Spring practice, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced Foster was retiring from the game of football after the Clemson graduate decided it was in his best interest to call it a career.

Foster has suffered from asthma and allergy issues his entire life and when he contracted the corona virus last summer, it exacerbated his asthma. He never fully recovered and missed the entire 2020 season as a result.

“The combination of these conditions, along with contracting COVID, made for a severe difficulty to perform physically,” Foster wrote on his social media platforms Wednesday. “While my situation has improved, I am not in a position now, nor do I see that position soon, to step back on the field.”

After consulting with several medical professionals, Foster said his focus is more on recovering for the long term. He said his decision came after months of recovery and treatment, which required asking a lot of questions regarding his future.

“I want to thank the Clemson medical staff and all the doctors involved in my treatment in their efforts to get me back to full health,” Foster wrote. “While I still have a ways to go, I feel confident that I will fully recover.”

Foster said his announcement on Wednesday is filled with emotions, but it is the start of a new chapter in his life that he is looking forward to.

The defensive end was an honorable mention on the All-ACC team in 2019 after he tallied 41 tackles while starting 13 of the 15 games he played. He finished second behind All-American Isaiah Simmons in tackles for loss with 10.5. His 4.5 sacks ranked third on the defense in 2019. He also had 12 quarterback pressures, which ranked second behind Simmons as well.

“To the greatest fans in college football, thank you. Thank you for embracing me since day one,” Foster wrote. “I have loved every minute of playing for you and representing the best program in the country.”

