Skalski: 'We got punched in the mouth and did nothing about it'

The number one rule in football … do not get your butt kicked.

According to linebacker James Skalski, that is what went wrong for Clemson in its Sugar Bowl loss to Ohio State on Jan. 1. The Buckeyes physically dominated the Tigers in every aspect in Clemson’s 49-28 loss.

“There were missed assignments and stuff, but I think the most disappointing aspect of that game is that we got punched in the mouth and did nothing about it,” the Clemson linebacker said after the first day of Spring practice on Wednesday.

Ohio State ran for 254 yards in the national semifinal game, while holding the Tigers to 44. The Buckeyes averaged 5.8 yards per carry, while Clemson averaged 2.0.

Running back Trey Sermon ran for 193 yards and a touchdown for Ohio State, while the Tigers allowed 639 total yards. They were the most yards allowed by a Clemson defense in its bowl history.

It was just a bad night all the way around.

“We got out physical. They kicked our ass, plain and simple, and that is never okay when you are playing football,” Skalski said. “That is like rule number one, right there. That is what football is about. We have to be mean and we have to want it and we did not want it.”

