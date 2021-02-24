Swinney updates status of Justyn Ross

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney provided an update on star wide receiver Justyn Ross and his status prior to the Tigers’ first spring practice on Wednesday.

“Justyn Ross is back,” Swinney said. “Excited to see him out there roaming around and practicing. We’re not going to let him have any contact. He’s not going to do anything live or any scrimmage or any stuff like that. But he will be in our normal practice mode.”

Swinney noted that Ross, who missed all of the 2020 season following offseason spinal surgery, has an important upcoming doctor’s appointment next month.

“We’ve got a good plan for him,” Swinney said. “He’s still got another big appointment coming up in March, but he will be practicing on a limited basis.”

